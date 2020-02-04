Study: NY ranks 4th for rudest drivers in the nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new analysis by Insurify, New York ranks fourth in the United States for rudest drivers.

The company’s data was derived from a look at more than 2 million insurance applications. Factors included were things like failing to yield or stop violations, improper backing and passing, tailgating, hit-and-runs and street racing.

On average, 29.6 per 1,000 drivers in the U.S. were cited for one of more infractions Insurify categorized as “rude.”

Overall, Insurify says New York has 43.8 percent more rude drivers than the national average. The Empire State was topped by Wyoming, Idaho, and the number one rudest on the list, Virginia.

On the other side of the roadway, Kentucky, Mississippi and Vermont were listed as having the most polite drivers. Each had between 10 and 17 drivers per 1,000 cited for rude driving behaviors.

To see the full study, click or tap here.