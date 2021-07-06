Summer camps across NY face staffing shortages

(WIVB) — It’s no secret that recreational and educational programs have had a hard time finding employees. Here in Buffalo, many public pools are having to stay closed because of a lack of lifeguards.

But it’s not just public facilities facing issues. Staffing shortages mean not every kid is getting a chance to sit around the campfire this year.

Summer camps across New York have had to scale back capacity because of a lack of employees. Others weren’t able to open at all.

Brenda Episcopo, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Eastern NY, says “We have 50-plus girls on the waiting list and the phones are ringing off the hook as other camps are closing or hitting capacity.”

Officials say they are working to make sure that even with limited staff, campers won’t miss out on activities.