(WIVB)–Superintendents across New York are asking Governor Cuomo to rescind the green light for school sports.

In a letter to the governor, the Council of School Superintendents say they’re concerned allowing school sports could jeopardize in-person learning.

Right now, low risk sports can start practicing and competing on September 21.

The council is not asking for an outright cancelation, rather, they want to delay sports until January.