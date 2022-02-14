Suspicious container found outside Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a suspicious container was found near the entrance to City Hall in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 10:15 a.m. a suspicious container chained to the railing outside City Hall that was found. City Hall was evacuated and closed as a precaution while the Arson & Bomb squad investigates.

Photos: 22News in downtown Springfield



Box at top of stairs at City Hall









Police are keeping cars and pedestrians off of Court Street.

Members of the Arson & Bomb squad conducted a detonation of the container at around 12:25 p.m. They used a drone to inspect the container as set up the detonation while in bomb suits. Mayor Domenic Sarno is on location along with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi.

VIDEO: Container detonated

22News is following this story and will have the latest information live starting at 5 p.m.