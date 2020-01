SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high school in Syracuse is using a special tool to help fight the flu.

The tool uses an electrically-charged disinfectant to kill viruses and germs within one to two minutes, and can be used on any surface.

It contains the same cleaner as Clorox wipes.

The school’s goal is to keep kids healthy, and keep attendance up during the flu season.