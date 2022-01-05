Taxpayers won’t have to pay for recycling under new Hochul proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Hochul announced sweeping changes to recycling practices in New York State in her Wednesday address, proposing that taxpayers no longer be the ones to pay for recycling services.

In her agenda, Hochul claimed that the State waste industry accounts for about 12% of NY’s greenhouse gas emissions. She also said that the State has been recycling less each year since 2021 while seven million tons of paper and packaging waste are produced each year.

In an effort to address increasing amounts of recyclable products ending up in landfills, Hochul proposed an “extended producer responsibility” program. This program will require producers of recyclable products responsible for product throughout its entire lifespan, including recycling. This means taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay for recycling anymore.

Hochul said this EPR program will encourage producers to “reduce waste, invest in recycling infrastructure, make products that are easier to recycle, and support a circular economy.”

Hochul also said that this will help “struggling municipalities” that can’t afford the costs of recycling waste.

The Governor’s full agenda in her 2022 State of the State address can be read here.