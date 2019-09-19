Teen’s murder streamed on social media while nobody helped him

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) — A teen’s murder was streamed and recorded by dozens of people, and no one did a thing to help, police say.

Police say some of the final moments of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris’ life were recorded on cell phones and streamed on social media.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen. They would rather video this event.” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, a Nassau County homicide detective, said.

Police say dozens of people watched an unarmed Morris get stabbed earlier this week outside of a strip mall in Nassau County and did nothing to help.

“There’s gotta be about 50, 60, 70 kids here,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a handful of kids that have come forward that have identified subjects involved in this. There is definitely more.”

Morris was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say the fight he was involved in was over a girl.

“It’s over a common girl and the perception of who she might be dating or who she might be hanging with,” Fitzpatrick said.

Homicide detectives are now urging and warning witnesses to come forward.

“You need to get out in front of this. After I put handcuffs on you is not going to be the time to be helpful for you.”

Officials say the police presence around a school and the area of the fight has been beefed up.