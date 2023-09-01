ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All temporary lane closures for road and bridge constructions will be suspended starting Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend.

According to Governor Hochul, the suspensions will take place from Friday morning to Tuesday of next week. The purpose of the suspensions is to ease increased traffic during the weekend and to keep highway workers safe.

In addition, Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez of the Dept. of Transportation says less construction will lead to less congestion.

“Less construction will help minimize congestion and also keep our roadside workers out of harm’s way during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year,” said Dominguez. “Drivers should remain alert, put down their phones, and buckle up.”

Drivers are still reminded that some work on the roads may continue to fix any emergency repairs. They are advised to continue to follow the rules of the road throughout the weekend.