NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In New York, Khalid ranked Palatine Pils, 4.9% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. Pronounced notes of Earl Grey tea and a nice clean snappiness blend together with a creamy texture in this German Pilsner made by Suarez Family Brewery in Hudson.

Palatine Pils earned a world-class score of 95 on BeerAdvocate and maintains a rating of 4.18/5 on Untappd.