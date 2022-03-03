UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Officials from the Boilermaker have announced the race will return in July this year. Race day will take place Sunday, July 10, but there will be capacity restrictions.

The 15k race will have a capacity of 14,500 runners, this includes professional runners and wheelchair athletes. The 5k race will have a capacity of 4,500 participants. Priority registration will open at noon on Thursday, March 3, on www.boilermaker.com and run through noon on March 10.

Runners who completed any of the 2021 races, including virtual events are eligible to register during that one-week priority registration period. Open registration begins Friday, March 11 at noon and will run until the race reaches capacity.

In addition to the race, the Boilermaker will once again feature the community events, this includes the Youth Olympics, Boilermaker Kids Run, and the Saranac Post-race party which will be open to runners and spectators. Boilermaker President Mark Donovan explains that race events will still be following COVID-19 protocols.

“From where we sit today we really see 2022 as the year of getting back to a lot of things. Now as excited as we are for 2022, Covid remains the elephant in the room for all of us. We’re still in a pandemic, which needs to be taken seriously for the health safety and well being of our runners and our community. To that end, we’re going to continue to follow the lead of state and local guidance from a Covid safety perspective from where it stands today to where it stands come race day in July,” said Donovan.

As of right now, in order to participate runners will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the race, however, Donovan says covid protocols will be adjusted based on the current county and state guidelines on race day.