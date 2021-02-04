The Erie Canal set to reopen this Spring, NYS Sen. Ryan speaks against proposed canal name change

(WIVB)– The Erie Canal will open this Spring and New York State says the waterway will operate starting in mid-May.
The season will wrap up in October.
There are no changes to the canal’s normal hours of operation.
Meanwhile, several state senators are speaking out against a proposal to rename the canal.
New York State is proposing to market the Erie Canal and the Empire Trail together as the “Empire Line.”
State Senator Sean Ryan said in a statement, “Changing the name of the Erie Canal would damage a brand that has been built for centuries.”