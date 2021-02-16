The latest Siena Poll: Cuomo, Biden’s COVID relief plan, vaccines

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College released their latest poll on Tuesday morning. The school’s poll covered public opinion on Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, Biden’s new $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Plan, and the vaccine rollout in New York State.

Cuomo and COVID-19

Generally speaking, voters approve of the job the governor is doing to address the coronavirus pandemic 61-34%, which is down slightly from 63-32% in January.

In terms of specific aspects of how he handled the pandemic, Cuomo gets positive grades for communicating with New Yorkers (67-33%) and providing accurate information (61-36%). He gets mixed grades for managing the vaccine rollout (48-49%) and implementing the right plans for reopening New York.

On the other hand, voters give Cuomo a negative grade, 39-55%, on making public all data about COVID deaths of nursing home patients.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that voters – especially Democrats – continue to give Cuomo strong marks for his overall handling of the pandemic. He gets a positive rating from 83% of Democrats, 52% of independents, and 28% of Republicans.

Sentiments regarding Cuomo’s vaccine rollout plan follow a similar pattern.

Regarding the recent nursing home patient data – the issue on which voters most harshly grade Cuomo – Greenberg said 46% of Democrats, 81% of Republicans and 63% of independents give him negative grades. New York City voters are closely divided, but downstate suburbanites and upstaters give Cuomo negative grades.

Overwhelming support for Biden’s $1.9T COVID Relief Plan

New Yorkers strongly support President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, 75-18%, as well as strongly supporting many of its specific proposals.

Three-quarters of New Yorkers, including 91% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 45% of Republicans, support Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, even though they ‘may or may not agree with all of the components.’

Other than Republicans and conservatives, at least two thirds of every other demographic group support the plan, Greenberg said.

“Interestingly, while Republicans are break-even on the overall package, they support – and in several cases, strongly support – each of six components of the plan,” Greenberg said. “At least 82% of Democrats and at least 62% of independents support each of those components.”

16% of voters has already been vaccinated; 22% not planning on getting vaccinated

So far, 16% of voters say they’ve been vaccinated, 59% plan to get vaccinated, and 22% say they do not plan to get vaccinated.

“While between 12-19% of voters from every region and party have been vaccinated, with Democrats and upstaters leading the way, there are distinct racial and income disparities in this early vaccination period,” Greenberg said. “Although 20% of white voters have been vaccinated, only 10% of Black voters and 5% of Latino voters have been. Only 9% earning less than $50,000 have been vaccinated, compared to 14% who earn between $50,000 and $100,000, and 25% of those earning over $100,000.”

According to Greenberg, 17% of Democrats and 21% of independents do not plan to get vaccinated and 35% of Republicans say they will pass on the vaccine. When it comes to a breakdown in terms of race, 18% of white voters, 34% of Latino voters and 37% of Black voters say they don’t plan on getting vaccinated.

*This Siena College poll was concluded Thursday, Feb. 11, prior to the most recent round of news coverage on Governor Cuomo and nursing homes, and the final verdict in the impeachment trial of former President Trump.