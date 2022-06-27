ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the New York Stock Market crash, the College of Saint Rose in Albany, being officially established as a Roman Catholic college for women, and the Stonewall Riots taking place in New York City. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

June 26

The street scene on Black Thursday, the day the New York Stock Market crashed, and the day that led to the Great Depression (Getty Images).

1819: Abner Doubleday is born in Ballston Spa.

1819: WK Clarkson Jr. of New York obtained a patent for the first velocipede (bicycle).

1880: New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva was established in law.

1959: The St. Lawrence Seaway opens.

June 27

1847: New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.

1893: The New York Stock Market crashed. By the end of the year, 600 banks and 74 railroads had gone out of business.

1929: Scientists at Bell Laboratories in New York revealed a system for transmitting television pictures.

1942: The FBI announced the capture of eight Nazi saboteurs who had been put ashore from a submarine off the coast of Long Island.

1949: Fashion designer Vera Wang is born in New York City.

1959: The play “West Side Story” with music by Leonard Bernstein, closed after 734 performances on Broadway.

1967: About 200 people were arrested during a race riot in Buffalo.

The College of Saint Rose

June 28

1920: The College of Saint Rose in Albany is officially established as a Roman Catholic college for women with a liberal arts curriculum.

1926: Film director, screenwriter, composer, lyricist, comedian, actor, and producer, Mel Brooks, known for “History of the World: Part One” and “Blazing Saddles,” is born in Brooklyn.

1928: Al Smith becomes the first Roman Catholic to be nominated by a major political party for U..S President.

1969: The Stonewall Riots, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City.

1969: Actress Tichina Arnold, known for her roles in the TV sitcom “Martin” and the CW show “Everybody Hates Chris” is born in Queens.

Pride flags and colors display on the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar’s gay patrons, in New York (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File).

June 29

1987: The Yankees blow an 11-4 lead but trailing 14-11 Dave Winfield’s 8th inning grand slammer beats Toronto 15-14. Don Mattingly also grand slams.

June 30

1859: The “Great Blondin,” Jean Francois Gravelot, is the first tightrope walker to cross Niagara Falls.

1959: Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, known for many roles including his role as Detective Robert Goren in “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” is born in Brooklyn.

Susan B Anthony coin (Getty Images)

July 1

1863: Corporal Cyrus W. James of Company G 9th New York Volunteer Calvary is considered to be the first casualty of the Battle of Gettysburg.

1898: Theodore Roosevelt leads Rough Riders in the Battle of San Juan Hill.

July 2