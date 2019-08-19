Three children found in car outside Finger Lakes casino, two charged

TYRE, N.Y. (via WSYR-TV) — Two people are facing multiple charges for leaving three children unattended in a vehicle while they were in the casino.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the del Lago Casino early Sunday morning for a report of three children left unattended in a vehicle. Three children, aged eleven, four and one, were found alone in the vehicle, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Tabitha Drager, 26, of Greece, and Jesus Vargas, 39, of Rochester, have been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Vargas also faces a charge of tampering with evidence and a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The children were turned over to family members and Child Protective Services was notified.