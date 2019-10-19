Three months after grease trap tragedy, ‘I still wake up mornings sometimes in tears’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — After the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the local owners of the University Avenue Tim Horton’s $8,695, Tenitia Cullum says she is “pleased.”

Her son died after falling into a grease trap behind the Rochester eatery in July. Police say the toddler likely stepped on the lid, opening it up and trapping him below.

Bryce Raynor was three years old.

“It hasn’t been easy at all,” Cullum added. “I still wake up mornings sometimes in tears.”

The day after Bryce died, police announced no charges would be filed against Cullum in connection to the incident. Cullum was a Tim Hortons employee, and said it wasn’t the first time she had brought Bryce to work with her.

Cullum said the building owners have not reached out to her.

The company, Ninety Rock Management, was contacted for a comment, but did not immediately provide one.

“We’re hoping that with the imposition of the fines comes some responsibility and some accountability to make sure that nothing like this happens to another family,” said Lori Robb Monaghan, Cullum’s attorney.

Senator Chuck Schumer is slated to meet with Cullum at the beginning of next week.