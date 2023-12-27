BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of driving on I-90 is going up in the new year.

After a toll adjustment proposal was approved by the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors this past September, prices at tolls will be a little higher starting January 1, 2024. It’s the first toll adjustment for all New York E-ZPass customers since 2010.

The decision to up the costs came after five public hearings were held throughout the year.

“The Thruway is a user-fee supported roadway and receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars,” the Thruway Authority website says. Their site touts that the plan “maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country.”

After 2024’s increase, toll prices will go up once again in 2027. For example, a trip from the LeRoy entrance (47) to the Williamsville exit (50) currently comes with a $1.87 fee. That’ll be $1.96 in 2024 and $2.06 in 2027.

The Thruway Authority says the highway is one of the safest in the United States, with a 2021 fatality rate of 0.21 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The nationwide index for that year was 1.33, while New York’s was slightly less, at 1.02.