Tickets for Geneseo Airshow go on sale next week

GENESEO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo is getting ready for its big airshow. 

The 41st annual Geneseo Airshow is going to happen on June 4-5, 2022, instead of the usual date in July. 

The airshow is moving up a month because the Canadian Snowbirds and the F-22 Raptor from the U.S. Air Force will be flying in the show. 

Discount tickets will go on sale next week on December 15th.

