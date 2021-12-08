Tickets for Geneseo Airshow go on sale next week

GENESEO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo is getting ready for its big airshow.

The 41st annual Geneseo Airshow is going to happen on June 4-5, 2022, instead of the usual date in July.

The airshow is moving up a month because the Canadian Snowbirds and the F-22 Raptor from the U.S. Air Force will be flying in the show.

Discount tickets will go on sale next week on December 15th.