TIMES SQUARE — The NYPD on Monday released new video and images of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square on Sunday evening, striking a 21-year-old bystander in the back, according to police.

According to police sources, several men were involved in a dispute that escalated; one person pulled out a gun and started firing.

The new footage appears to show a man in a red and black top take out a firearm and discharge it.

JUST IN: @NYPDMTS release video of the suspect opening fire in Times Square last night wounding a 21 year old tourist. It happened in the same spot as last months triple shooting. No arrests. Details on @PIX11News all morning. pic.twitter.com/WLTmpfxC6T — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) June 28, 2021

A 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., according to police. The man, who police said was not the intended target, was shot in the back while with his family outside a hotel, authorities said.

Police sources identified the victim as Samuel Poulin, a Marine visiting the city with his family from Upstate New York.

Video obtained by PIX11 shows the wounded man miraculously stand up after being shot, before medics took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to police sources, his brother-in-law removed the bullet on the scene.

Officials said the injured man was not likely to die.

No arrests have been made and officers have not yet recovered the gun, police sources said.

Surveillance stills of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square, striking a 21-year-old bystander in the back, on June 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The NYPD released the above images and video in hopes the public could help identify the man.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

