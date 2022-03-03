COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, March 2nd, Class of 2022 inductee Tony Oliva visited the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown today. He played his entire career for the Minnesota Twins, winning ‘Rookie of the Year’ for the American League in 1964, three batting titles, and was named an ‘All-Star’ eight times.

The former right-fielder last played 45 years ago…he says he’s grateful to be welcomed as one of the all-time greats.

“I call them “caballero”, you know what means? The top. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe that I am a part of that group. You know, people say how you feel about that? I don’t know exactly how I’m feeling, yet. I know it’s feeling good to be a part of that group. I’ve been waiting for this, for a long time, over 45 years. It’s never too late.” – Tony Oliva

Oliva says being elected to the hall of fame won’t change his lifestyle at all. He says he’s already been living the way he thinks a Hall of Famer should, but to make it official is an honor.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 24th.