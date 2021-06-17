Tops Friendly Markets kicking off annual campaign for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets will begin its annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) on Sunday, June 20 at all participating Tops Friendly Markets locations and will run through Saturday, July 3.

Customers can support the CMNH campaign by purchasing a $1 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Balloon or round up their change at any participating Tops, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to the local women and children’s hospitals in its communities.

Over the last 14 years, Tops has raised over $1,829,270.

The participating hospitals include: