WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Food for Families Campaign. The goal is to provide over two million meals to families in need.

The campaign runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24. Shoppers interested in helping can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register. Bags cost $5, $10, and $20, and will be filled with nutritious items.

“Emergency food programs continue to see more individuals and families seeking help,” said Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “The continued increase in the need for food bank services is why we are so grateful to partner with Tops Markets on Food for Families. Support from friends like Tops helps the Food Bank provide our neighbors in need with access to healthy, nutritious food. Thank you, Tops, and thank you to all the shoppers who support Food for Families.”

Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope are also available for purchase. Customers can choose what food bank to donate to.