Tractor-trailer crash leads to evacuation near Binghamton

FENTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer crash near Binghamton forced people to evacuate their homes.

The crash occurred on I-88 in the Town of Fenton.

The tractor-trailer was carrying compressed natural gas, which has an explosion risk, according to the Office of Emergency Services.

At least one school district near the crash site has cancelled class for the day.

The American Red Cross set up several shelters to help people who had to leave their homes.

The cleanup is expected to take six to eight hours.