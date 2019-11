(WIVB) — A New York State Trooper’s vehicle was struck on State Route 17, which runs through the Southern Tier.

State police say the Trooper is “lucky to be okay,” after the patrol car was hit by a tractor trailer.

The truck, which didn’t stop, was later found, and the driver was charged with DWI.

In a Facebook post, State police wrote “This is why you MOVE OVER.”