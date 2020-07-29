Travel plans interrupted by NYS advisory

NEW YORK (WIVB) — People are voicing their frustrations with travel plans as the state’s Department of Health cracks down on quarantines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that there are now 34 states and territories on the travel advisory list.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Health, more than 150,000 paper and electronic travel reporting forms have been filled out.

The state takes the information from the forms and follows up with travelers to check for symptoms and to monitor their quarantines.

AAA’s Elizabeth Carey says many people she has worked with recently have been forced to decide between two weeks of quarantine or cancelling a vacation.

“I’ve heard some people say, ‘You know what? I’m going to go and I’m going to quarantine — I’m a teacher, I have the summer off and I’m coming back from Florida and don’t mind the quarantine.’ But then we’ve seen others who say ‘My employer won’t allow me to quarantine. I have to return to work if I have to take a trip. I’m essential and I can’t afford not to work,’ so that’s throwing the wrench into some plans for people, too,” Carey says.

She says the frustration of not knowing if or when the advisory list will expand has left many deciding to just travel throughout New York State or ultimately deciding on a “staycation.”