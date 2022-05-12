PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State Trooper was sent to Syracuse on Thursday morning following a two-vehicle car crash in Jefferson County.

According to New York State Police, at 6:25 a.m. on May 12, State Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving a 2022 Ford Fusion on Route 342 when her vehicle was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The truck was operated by 29-year-old Jermayne A. Warren from Evans Mills, who was traveling westbound and was attempting to make a left turn onto I-81 south. Warren then turned into the path of Gorka’s vehicle. The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles.

Subsequently, Warren was issued a traffic ticket for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

State Police confirmed that Trooper Gorka was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, but then was transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she is undergoing surgery on both legs. As of 2 p.m. on May 12, she was listed in stable condition.

Warren was treated at the scene for a head laceration and released.

New York State Police in Watertown are continuing to investigate this crash.