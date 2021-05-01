Turkey hunting and early spring fishing seasons begin

(NEWS10) – Turkey hunting and early spring fishing seasons have begun in New York State. Turkeys can be hunted in most areas of the state, excluding New York City and Long Island.

Turkey hunters must have a permit in addition to their hunting license. A tag that comes with the turkey permit must also be filled out and attached to any turkey that has been harvested. Successful hunts must be reported to the DEC at 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT) or on the DEC’s Game Reporting website.

Shooting hours start half an hour before sunrise and end at noon each day. Rifles and handguns firing bullets may not be used and hunters must instead use handguns or shotguns loaded with shot no larger than No. 2 and no smaller than No. 8. Bows may be used and crossbows may also be used unless the hunt is taking place in Westchester County.

Fishing season is open for walleye, northern pike, pickerel, and tiger muskellunge. The season for muskellunge also opens on the last Saturday in May.

The DEC has also issued a streamlined fishing regulations guide containing a summary of the laws and regulations anglers need to know. The guide will be available at license issuing agents statewide.

New York State has also issued the following advice to anglers: