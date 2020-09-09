2 charged, arrested for police attack in Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WIVB)–Federal officials say two people are now facing charges for attacking officers, during the recent violent protests in Rochester.

U.S. Attorney J P Kennedy announced Wednesday, the arrests of 20-year-old Adam Green and 20-year-old Dallas William-Smothers. Both are charged with obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.



Green’s accused of attacking police with a make-shift wooden shield. William-Smothers is accused of launching fireworks at officers. Kennedy had tough words today for the protesters attacking officers and people calling for resignations of top police officials.

Both Green and William-Smothers face up to five years in prisons, and a 250-thousand dollar fine.