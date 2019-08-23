Two hospitalized after fire rips through five homes in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An early morning fire on Myrtle Avenue in Albany has left 37 people without a home.

Many of the residents of the five row homes affected by the fire returned Friday morning to see the damage.

According to Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory, two people were sent to the hospital to be examined due to the fire. The call came into just before midnight on Thursday, and crews continued to fight the flames until about 4:15 a.m.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says once the engineers are done investigating the fire, the building will be torn down.

Many residents along the block were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night for their protection.

With a number of abandoned buildings on the street, many neighbors say they worry about this kind of thing.

“We’ve lived through a few big house fires in this neighborhood. You know we have seen fire take a few houses,” Rose Mitchell, who lives across the street, said. “I think when you live in a neighborhood with this many vacant buildings, you just wait. You’re just waiting until it’s your house or the house across the street.”

News10’s Peter Eliopoulos was on scene shortly after midnight, going live on Facebook as crews continued to work.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been affected. Many are staying in hotels.