Two more states added to NY’s travel advisory list, bringing list to 40

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, two more states were added to New York’s travel advisory list, meaning people who are coming to New York from those areas on the list should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Maryland and Arizona were the two states added to the list. No states or areas were removed.

While New York’s neighboring states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the travel advisory, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between them, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. However, New York State highly discourages non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

Full list: