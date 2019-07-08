Two people drown in separate weekend incidents on Oneida Lake in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK — The bodies of two people who drowned over the weekend in separate incidents have both been recovered from Oneida Lake.

The large lake, popular among boaters and swimmers, is northeast of Syracuse and in Oneida and Oswego counties.

The first incident was Friday night, when police said someone swimming off a boat in the town of Lenox did not resurface. Their body was recovered on Monday morning.

A 62-year-old Oswego County man went missing Saturday afternoon after jumping into the water from a boat. His body was discovered Sunday, near Dunham Island.

In a third incident, a child was successfully located and rescued after going overboard in the Billington Bay area around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a local fire department.