NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery.

One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28.

Another ticket worth the same amount was sold at the 7-Eleven at 254-02 Hillside Avenue in Glen Oaks, NY.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket need to check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.