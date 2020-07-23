U.S. government lifts ban on New Yorkers applying for trusted traveler programs

(WIVB) – The U.S. government has lifted its ban on New Yorkers applying for Trusted Traveler programs like Nexus and Global Entry.

The Department of Homeland Security had announced the ban for NY residents in February.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Thursday statement that he immediately met with Pres. Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the issue.

“Subsequently the matter was dealt with in the state budget passed in April. I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers,” Gov. Cuomo said.

BREAKING: The U.S. government lifted its ban on New Yorkers applying for trusted traveler programs like Nexus and Global Entry. This will be a big deal once travel opens up again. Story coming in a bit. — Jerry Zremski (@JerryZremski) July 23, 2020

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the ban was lifted after New York amended its Green Light Law to “expressly allow for information-sharing of NY DMV records “as necessary for an individual seeking acceptance into a trusted traveler program, or to facilitate vehicle imports and/or exports.”