Uncle Kracker joins long list of acts coming to NYS Fair in 2021– see a full list here

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Uncle Kracker is set to play at the 2021 Great New York State Fair in September. His hits include “Follow Me” and “Drift Away”, and this will be his fourth visit to the fair.
Uncle Kraker appeals to many different audiences, as he has added country music to his previous “rockabilly” sound.
The show will be at 2 p.m. on September 3 at the Chevrolet Music Festival.
Below is the current list of acts scheduled to come to the 2021 NYS Fair as of June 10:
- LoCash, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced
- Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.
- 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.
- RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced
- Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.
- Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.
- Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
- Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced
- Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced
- Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.
- Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.
- Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.
- Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.
- Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced
- Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.
- Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced