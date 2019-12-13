‘Unresponsive person’ found in RCSD school now facing drug possession charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to an incident at a Rochester City School District school on Wednesday involving an unresponsive person.

According to RPD, they did an investigation and this person was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

RCSD Chief Communications Officer Carlos Garcia said he couldn’t confirm or deny if it was an overdose, but did say that the incident did not happen in front of any students.

A city school district spokesperson said he could not comment on the issue.

