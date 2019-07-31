Upgrades to the home of the ‘Miracle on Ice’

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Olympic Development Authority has approved plans to modernize Lake Placid’s Olympic Center.

Preliminary work is expected to get underway in November and be completed in 2022.

The $100 million project will include redoing the figure skating, hockey and speed skating rinks that were used during both the 1932 and 1980 games.

There will also be a new multi-level parking garage, new hospitality suites for the Herb Brooks Arena and an open-air viewing deck overlooking both the Olympic outdoor speed skating oval and Main Street.