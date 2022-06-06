UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with grand larceny after stealing merchandise and a scooter from Walmart on June 5.

Around 5:15 pm on Sunday, police received reports of a larceny taking place at Walmart. When units arrived on the scene, they learned that Damir Hejni, 66, of Utica was allegedly attempting to leave the store without paying for merchandise. Then, after exiting the store, Hejni allegedly used one of Walmart’s electric scooters to leave the premises through the parking lot with the stolen property.

Officers with the UPD were allegedly familiar with Hejni from previous encounters and found him operating the scooter on Cosby Manner Road while searching the area.

Hejni was then arrested without incident and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree. He was later transported to the Utica Police Department.