UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that after an ongoing investigation, a man has been charged with multiple felonies following a search warrant that was executed on July 11th.

According to the Sheriff, after an ongoing investigation involving 28-year-old Ryan Lopitz of Utica and the alleged sale of fentanyl from a home on Whitesboro Street in Utica, a search warrant was issued and executed on Monday.

During the execution of the search warrant, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl and money were seized. Ryan Lopitz of Utica was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Thirst Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Fourth Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked jointly with the Utica Police Special Investigations Unit and was also assisted by members OCSO Forensic ID Unit, OCSO Road Patrol, and NYS Parole.