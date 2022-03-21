UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Utica man has been arrested on felony charges after a lengthy fraud investigation that started back in 2021.

The investigation started in November when UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division began looking into claims about fraudulent checks and AMT withdraws. The victim told police that they lost their AMT card and when they reviewed their banking history, they saw a large amount of money taken out of their account without their authorization.

During the investigation that followed, it was learned that on four separate occasions over a two-day period, 26-year-old Derrick Bien-Aime of Utica allegedly cashed checks and made ATM withdrawals totaling over $6,800.

On March 18th, Bien-Aime was arrested by the Rome Police Department and transferred to the Utica Police Department’s custody. He was then charged with the following:

Four counts of Possessed of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.