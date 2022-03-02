UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While Governor Kathy Hochul has decided to lift the state-wide mask requirement in K-12 settings. In light of Governor Hochul’s decision, Utica University will be transitioning its health and safety policies, by lifting the mask mandate on March 1st as well as updating its other COVID policies.

“I think it’s encouraging I think this was the right move by the campus to move forward to a new sense of college engagement,” said Shad Crowe, Vice President of Emergency Management for Utica University.

The updated policies include visitors and guests will be allowed on campus, including residence halls, only Individuals displaying symptoms of COVID will be tested, members of the campus community will not need to complete a daily health screening.

However, the university is still requiring students to be boosted for covid-19. These changes come as a result of Utica university having zero COVID-19 cases for the first time in 22 months. Crowe explains that the campus can always pivot back if needed.

“There’s always the possibility of having to re-institute a mask mandate or social distancing in many spaces across the campus that option exists and that exists because we’ve already done it,” said Crowe.

Although the campus will no longer require masks, the university encourages everyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask to do so.

“We’ve also encouraged our entire campus community to make sure that they are respectful of that decision,” said Crowe.