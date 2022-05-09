UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been given felony charges for stabbing a man during a dispute that took place in Utica on May 7.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers arrived at the 800 block of Park Avenue to investigate a stabbing involving a victim with an injured leg. The victim reportedly told police that during an argument at a different residence, located on the 300 block of Blandina Street in Utica, a Utica woman named Cassandra Newbold, 43, took out a knife and stabbed him twice in the leg.

Investigators went to the address given to them by the victim, to question the alleged perpetrator, and to locate the knife described in the incident. During the continued investigation at the Blandina Street residence, Cassandra Newbold was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Utica Police Department.

She has been arrested and charged with assault in the Second Degree, a Class D felony and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.