Virtual series connects people in isolation through music with a twist

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we approach one year of this pandemic and a year of isolation, many people stuck in their homes are longing for a sense of community.

Jen Rafferty, a music teacher from Cortland, is finding a new way to bring singers together from all over the country. Last summer, she started Sing Together, a virtual singing community.

Since its inception, people have joined from areas like San Diego and Las Vegas to D.C., Canada, and Miami. Singers hop on zoom Thursday nights but here’s the catch, they’re on mute!

“There’s a lag, we can’t sing live,” said Rafferty.

Instead, they use hand motions to sing their parts together. Rafferty says it’s been a liberating outlet for people.

For Ingrid Fox from Cortland, it’s been a place for her to find freedom, expression, and navigate her loneliness.

Even though I’ve never met the other people in person, I feel like I know them. They’re my friends that are signing with me on Thursday and it feels really, really good. Ingrid Fox

They’re new friends who help each other through a shared passion.

“I can’t emphasize how much this has really helped my soul,” said Fox.

Each session runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom on Thursdays. The spring series is from March 11 to April 15.

All ages and singing levels are welcome. It costs $15 per session or $60 for all six sessions.

Click here to register for Sing Together.