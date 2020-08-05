Visitation at maximum security prisons resumes

(WIVB) — New York State’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYS DOCCS) says visitation in maximum security prisons resumes on Wednesday.

All other facilities will allow visitation starting Saturday, August 8.

Visiting rooms will be limited to half capacity, and outside visiting rooms will be used when the weather is nice enough.

Masks will be required at all times, and they cannot have pictures or words on them.

Prior to meeting with prisoners, visitors will need to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature checked.