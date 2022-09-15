VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Vernon Verona Sherill High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on Sept. 15.

According to the Sheriff, around 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the OCSO and the Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at VVS High School after receiving reports that an unidentified juvenile was allegedly making threats on the school bus.

After an investigation of the potential threat, it was deemed non-credible. The juvenile has been arrested and a referral to Oneida County Juvenile Probation was made for the future.

The juvenile’s age and identity will not be released at this time.