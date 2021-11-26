WalletHub ranks 2021’s best gift cards

(WWTI) — Billions of dollars in gift card value has gone unused in recent years, despite gift cards being the most popular type of gift for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared the 50 most popular gift card options across five major categories to rank 2021’s best gift cards, including:

How popular the cards are

How much of a discount you can buy them for

How much you can sell them for

How much people like the retailer

Shipping fees

WalletHub’s Best Gift Cards for 2021

Gift Card WalletHub Score Gift Card Popularity Rank Shipping or Purchase Fees Average Buyer Discount Average Resale Value ($100 gift card) Retailer Rating (out of 5) Starbucks Gift Card 60 5 $0.00 5.04% $74.19 2.75 Target Gift Card 60 4 $0.00 4.80% $74.84 3.06 Nike Gift Card 55 14 $0.00 5.45% $76.94 2.57 Chick-fil-A Gift Card 55 9 $0.00 3.00% $79.61 2.50 iTunes Gift Card 55 6 $0.00 2.83% $75.00 2.90 Walmart Gift Card 51 3 $0.00 1.79% $78.12 1.97 eBay Gift Card 51 7 $0.00 0.55% $86.50 1.88 Visa Gift Card 51 2 $5.90 0.00% $92.00 1.60 American Express Gift Card 50 10 $3.95 N/A $92.00 2.25 REI Gift Card 50 24 $0.00 7.40% $79.65 2.29 Ikea Gift Card 50 31 $0.00 6.10% $82.63 2.45 Google Play Gift Card 50 8 $0.00 4.58% $73.00 2.02 Old Navy Gift Card 45 50 $0.00 8.09% $76.70 2.33 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card 45 32 $0.00 5.87% $76.06 2.09 Nordstrom Gift Card 45 25 $0.00 5.40% $72.67 2.24 Amazon Gift Card 45 1 $0.00 3.00% N/A 2.53 Sephora Gift Card 45 23 $0.00 2.75% $75.49 2.15 Apple Store Gift Card 45 38 $0.00 2.30% $86.00 2.08 Home Depot Gift Card 45 12 $0.00 1.98% $75.00 2.03 Netflix Gift Card 45 16 $0.00 1.38% $81.50 2.74 Disney Gift Card 45 11 $0.00 1.35% $77.43 2.30 Hobby Lobby Gift Cards 43 29 $1.00 5.96% $76.10 2.29 Michaels Gift Card 41 36 $1.95 11.72% $69.40 2.85 SONIC Gift Card 41 41 $0.00 8.80% $75.57 1.60 Olive Garden Gift Card 41 34 $1.95 7.43% $76.29 2.72 Ticketmaster Gift Card 41 17 $0.00 3.00% $79.00 1.44 Zara Gift Card 41 39 $0.00 3.00% $81.75 1.62 Hot Topic Gift Card 41 47 $0.00 2.43% $80.76 1.75 Kroger Gift Card 41 21 $0.00 0.80% $82.00 1.81 Costco Gift Card 40 30 $0.00 N/A $87.39 2.04 Red Lobster Gift Card 40 48 $0.00 6.60% $70.00 2.63 T.J. Maxx Gift Card 40 37 $0.00 4.08% $79.00 2.78 Chipotle Gift Card 40 18 $2.40 3.99% $77.63 2.40 Lowe’s Gift Card 40 45 $0.00 3.84% $75.19 2.07 Best Buy Gift Card 40 19 $0.00 1.43% $78.16 2.53 Whole Foods Gift Card 40 33 $0.00 1.25% $81.28 2.98 McDonald’s Gift Card 40 20 $2.95 1.10% $81.28 2.50 American Airlines Gift Card 36 49 $4.95 4.27% $87.79 1.90 Macy’s Gift Card 36 22 $0.00 3.35% $73.36 1.83 Subway Gift Card 35 40 $0.00 3.22% $73.10 2.23 Taco Bell Gift Card 35 27 $2.40 3.20% $77.15 2.09 Safeway Gift Card 35 46 $0.00 0.33% $78.76 2.02 Cabela’s Gift Card 31 42 $0.00 4.69% $70.60 1.94 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card 31 13 $1.50 3.12% $58.76 2.77 Wawa Gift Card 31 43 $7.99 0.64% $82.01 1.90 MasterCard Gift Card 31 28 $5.90 0.00% $92.00 1.40 Etsy Gift Card 30 15 $0.00 N/A N/A 2.11 GameStop Gift Card 30 26 $0.00 3.71% $68.77 2.51 Kohl’s Gift Card 26 35 $0.00 1.85% $72.30 1.91 QVC Gift Card 20 44 $0.00 0.74% N/A 2.67

For those searching for advice on how to select the right gift cards, WalletHub has tips on their website for getting the best ones.