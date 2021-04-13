WATCH: Gov. Cuomo is making an announcement

WALDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making an announcement from Angry Orchard Cider House in Orange County at 2 p.m.
The event is closed to the press. A feed of the governor’s announcement will be livestreamed here once it starts.
by: Johan SheridanPosted: / Updated:
WALDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making an announcement from Angry Orchard Cider House in Orange County at 2 p.m.
The event is closed to the press. A feed of the governor’s announcement will be livestreamed here once it starts.