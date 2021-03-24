WATCH: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement, provides an update on the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday morning.
The latest statewide positivity rate is 3.51 percent. Western New York’s average is a bit lower than that, at 2.51 percent.
Locally, 163 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, as of Tuesday. That day, 71 people died as a result of the virus.
Gov. Cuomo also provided an update on vaccinations. So far, when first and second doses are counted cumulatively, more than eight million doses have been administered.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.