WATCH: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement, provides an update on the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday morning.

The latest statewide positivity rate is 3.51 percent. Western New York’s average is a bit lower than that, at 2.51 percent.

Locally, 163 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, as of Tuesday. That day, 71 people died as a result of the virus.

Gov. Cuomo also provided an update on vaccinations. So far, when first and second doses are counted cumulatively, more than eight million doses have been administered.