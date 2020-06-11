Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties permitted to enter Phase 3 on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Finger Lakes region is among five regions of New York permitted to enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening schedule on Friday.

Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming County are part of the Finger Lakes region.

In the third phase, restaurants and personal care services are permitted to reopen with restrictions. Western New York could enter this phase as early as next week.

MORE | NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services

During his update Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that the decision to open public pools and playgrounds will be left up to local governments.

He says leaders should use their best judgment when making a decision on this.

The Governor once again urged people to take caution as parts of the state move into another phase.

He has persistently emphasized that the downward trend in New York’s hospitalization and death rates is a result of peoples’ actions.

On Wednesday, there were 36 coronavirus-related deaths reported. Four of those people lived in nursing homes.

Here are the latest COVID-19 test results, showing the percentage of people who tested positive in each region:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.