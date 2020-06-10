Gov. Cuomo says large scale projects will help “re-energize” economy

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

QUEENS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, Gov. Cuomo says now is the time to “re-energize” the economy.

Reconstruction of the New York City airport has been ongoing, and the Governor says it will be the “first major new airport built in our country since Denver International opened 25 years ago.”

Cuomo says large-scale development projects like these are what will help boost the economy after it was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, as activity in the state remains reduced, Cuomo says people should take advantage of it. He says that with less traffic, it’s easier to complete large projects like this.

