Gov. Cuomo details plan for decision on reopening schools

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York is still improving in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the daily death rate has remained low.

But, in 36 other states, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are increasing.

Currently, 19 states are part of New York’s travel advisory, meaning that anyone who comes to New York from those states must quarantine for 14 days.

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma are the latest to join the list.

Western New York’s county fairs have already been postponed until next year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that all county fairs across the state are now cancelled until further notice.

During his briefing, the Governor provided more details on the possibility of schools reopening this fall.

School districts must submit their plans for reopening by July 31. Then, a decision on whether or not schools will reopen will come during the first week of August.

“Nobody wants the schools open more than I do,” Cuomo said, tying the reopening of schools to the reopening of the economy.

“If it’s not safe for my child, it’s not safe for your child,” he continued.

