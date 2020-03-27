NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As expected, more and more cases of coronavirus are being confirmed in New York State.

The latest number is 44,635. 519 of these people have died, 6,481 are currently hospitalized (1,538 in ICU), and 2,045 have been discharged.

In all, 138,376 people in New York have been tested.

During his daily briefing, Gov. Cuomo again highlighted the steps the state is taking to lower the rate of new cases and help hospitals. For weeks, the Governor has been making changes in the way things operate.

This includes the closure of all schools and telling hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of 100 percent.

Originally, schools were told to close until April 1, but that has been extended through April 15. Many schools in western New York have decided to closed until at least April 20, though.

While this continues, the search for more hospital beds and ventilators, which help patients breathe, has been ongoing.

Currently, the state has 53,000 beds, but 140,000 are needed. Cuomo believes the apex of need could be in three weeks.

By Monday, the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship with 1,000 beds, is expected to arrive in New York City.

The state has been looking for more help in the medical field, and Cuomo says we’re getting it. In just one day, 10,000 more retired doctors and nurses signed up to be part of New York’s medical response.

In addition to that, an additional 1,500 mental professionals have volunteered their time to help people who need it.

Cuomo acknowledges that this isn’t just a health crisis, but an economic one, too, commenting on his displeasure with the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

On Thursday, Cuomo said that with this plan, New York would get $5 billion specifically earmarked for coronavirus expenses. He says this would do nothing for the lost revenue caused by businesses in the state being closed. Of the economic challenges, Cuomo says lost revenue is the more important one the federal government should address.

The Governor called on the federal government to “address the places that need help,” saying the current Congressional action is failing to address the need.